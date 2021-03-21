Indian Idol 12: Vizag Singing Sensation Shanmukhapriya Bags Bollywood Offer From Anu Malik

Singing Reality TV show Indian Idol 12 is entertaining people for the past few weeks with its supremely talented contestants from different States across India. The singers are regaling the audience with their near-perfect singing skills much to the delight of the show's judges, Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani, including host Aditya Narayan.

Now the latest news is that the contestants Pawandeep Rajan, Mohammad Danish, Shanmukhapriya, and Ashish Kulkarni are the top 4 finalists in the show which will air on Sunday.

In the Saturday episode of Indian Idol 12 saw composer-singer Anu Malik, lyricist Sameer Anjaan and playback singer Udit Narayan as guests on the reality show. The singers impressed the guests with their spectacular performances and versatile singing.

Now the highlight of the episode was Visakhapatnam singer Shanmukhapriya’s performance who sang a medley of songs written by Sameer including Crazy Kiya Re and Dhoom. This led to the guests heaping praises on the singing sensation who already left her mark on Telugu reality shows at a very young age and impressed the late singing legend SP Balasubramaniam himself.

Her near-perfect performance led to composer Anu Malik coming on to stage and asking her if she would sing for him. This led to a huge cheer and Shanmukhapriya blushing with joy. Her mother who was sitting in the audience couldn't believe that she was actually offered a chance by the senior music director right on the stage.

Not just Anu Malik, lyricist Sameer was also impressed with her performance that he said if a fourth Dhoom film were to be made, he would want Shanmukhapriya to sing the title track. Udit Narayan said that she was no less than Shakeera in performance.Shanmukhapriya could not hold back her excitement and was on cloud nine when Anu Malik offered her a chance to sing in Bollywood.

Watch the moment here: