Shanmukhapriya, a popular contestant on Indian Idol 12 has disappointed a section of viewers with her performance in the romantic special episode recently. The singer who originally hails from Visakhapatnam is the only singer on the show who is from the Telugu State. Earlier another Telugu singer Sireesha Bhagavatula was also a part of the show and was eliminated.

Indian Idol conducted a special episode for music director Shravan Rathod with the theme "The romantic love songs of Nadeem-Shravan".

The show invited Kumar Sanu, Anuradha Paudwal and Roopkumar Rathod to the set as special guests.

Shanmukhapriya and Ashish Kulkarni sang Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai and impressed the special guests. However, it seems that fans are upset with Shanmukhapriya's singing style. They say that Shanmukhapriya has ruined the original song with her yodelling. Netizens requested Indian Idol 12 to eliminate Shanmukhapriya. Angry fans on social media claimed that her performance was pathetic and that she had ruined the original song’ as well. Fans also questioned special guests for the episode and show judges for praising her.

Check Out The Tweets:

What a waste performance by Shanmukhapriya!! Spoiled the original song humkosirftumse pyaar h. Always yodeling pathetically to turn us off. Please someone kick her out. #IndianIdol2021 #SonyTV — Vaibhav Kakkar (@vkakkar1) May 22, 2021

#IndianIdol2021 my request to Shanmukpriya..please kindly pass this message to her..she cannot torture us constantly ..no one should allow her anymore..yuck she is pic.twitter.com/AyURbzxI9J — ladly (@ladlydas2014) May 22, 2021

#adityanarayan saying purposely and indirectly about #AmitKumar, Aditya should be ashamed of himself to talk @SonyTV #IndianIdol2021 — jai shri ram (@Drmanikmathur) May 22, 2021

