Indian Idol 12 Finalists: Which Singer Will Win The Music Show

Indian Idol 12 now has 10 contestants left and we are about to get the winner of this season sooner than you think. This season grabbed the attention of many fans as the contestants became popular over the course of the show. Many were appreciated for their talent and amazing voice.

Even with 10 contestants still there in the competition, we already have the top four finalists. Pawandeep Rajan, Mohammad Danish, Shanmukha Priya, and Ashish Kulkarni will reportedly become the four finalists of the show. The reason behind these four being guessed as the top finalists is their recent performance at the ITA awards.

The ITA awards will be aired on 21st March 2021 and the shooting for the show was done some time back. Pawandeep, Danish, Priya and Ashish performed at this event. All the singers showed their magic and talent. Where Pawandeep sang soulful songs, Ashish got everyone into a grooving mood with his head-bopping performance. Shanmukha will sing the hit 'Darling Aankhon Se Aankhen' song from 7 Khoon Maaf and Danish will make the audience emotional with his performance of 'Main Jagan Rahun' song.

The performance opportunity that these four got gives a sense of indication. We can make a guess as to who the finalists and winners can be. Who do you think will win Indian Idol 12?

Shanmukha Priya, Nachiket Lele, Sayli Kishore Kambli, Anjali Gaikwad, Md. Danish, Ashish Kulkarni, Arunita Kanjilal, Sawai Bhatt, Nihal Tauro and Pawandeep Rajan are the Top 10 contestants of this season. Lots of performances are yet to come.

Pawandeep Rajan was even lifted by Anu Malik as the judge liked his performance so much. He was blessed by the singer-composer.