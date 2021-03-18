Indian Idol 12 Contestants To Perform At ITA Awards 2021

The most awaited Awards for Indian Television ITA is ready to be aired on Sony TV on March 21. The celebrations of ITA will double as ITA completes 20 years.This year will be marked by 'Milestone' awards to most deserving artists, on-screen and off-screen. Viewers will get to sed the entire Television family together celebrating and enjoying the event.

It would be an all out entertainment night with Television celebrities performing and the most talented singers from Indian Idol 12 are also giving their performance to make the night much more beautiful and remarkable. Pawandeep Rajan,Ashish Kulkarni, Shanmukha Priya and Danish Khan are going to perform.

All four contestants are excited to be part of the ITA awards 2021. These contestants have already made the audience fall in love with their voice. Now, everyone is waiting for their performance in ITA Awards 2021.

The grand celebration of ITA awards 2021 only on Sony Entertainment Television on 21st March 2021, at 9.30 pm.