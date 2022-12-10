Inaya's Earnings From Bigg Boss Telugu 6

Inaya Sulthana has been trending on social media for a while. Over the past few days, she has been urging the show viewers to vote for her. Looks like her self-promotional endeavours have failed in order in saving her from eviction. According to reports, Inaya Sulthana has been eliminated from the show.

Her fans are naturally upset with her elimination and are trolling Nagarjuna badly on social media. They are making funny memes on Star Maa over Inaya's unexpected eviction. We wouldn't be able to confirm Inaya's elimination till Sunday's episode.

She seems to have got a fancy pay through the show. Inaya is said to be one of the highest-paid contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. Inaya's total earnings from the season could be something like Rs 35 lakh. The weekly earnings of Inaya are yet to be known.

Keep watching this space for more Bigg Boss Telugu 6 updates.