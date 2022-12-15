Inaya Elimination Behind Nagarjuna's Exit From Bigg Boss Telugu 6?

Akkineni Nagarjuna has been ruling the film industry for more than two decades. Nagarjuna has a huge fan following in and out of the country. Nagarjuna has donned the hat of host for Bigg Boss Telugu in 2019. He has been hosting Bigg Boss Telugu from season 3 to this year.

Rumors are flying thick and fast in telly circles that Nagarjuna is not going to host the next season of Bigg Boss Telugu. Nagarjuna is going to quit the show, as per the sources.

A source told us that Nagarjuna faced a backlash from netizens and the audience for unexpected elimination in Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

Geetu Royal and Inaya were strong and popular contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 6. The duo eliminations were a huge shock to their fans and show buffs.

They have trolled Nagarjuna badly, it is said to have made Nagarjuna leave the show. We are not sure about Nagarjuna's exact reason for quitting the show. Only time can tell the answers.

