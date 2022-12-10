Is Inaya Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 6?

Inaya wasn't known to the audience when she entered the Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss viewers thought she would get evicted from the house in two to three weeks. To everyone's surprise, Inaya has managed to be in the house for 14 weeks.

That's not all, Inaya has emerged as one of the strong contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 6. Murmurs are doing the rounds that Inaya Sulthana is said to have been eliminated from the show. But, its nothing officially confirmed yet.

Inaya fans are upset with her elimination, they are trolling Nagarjuna and the show makers for eliminating her, they are claiming that Inaya deserves to be in the top three, and they are questioning how she gets eliminated from the show.

We are not sure about it. Let's wait and see whether Inaya really got eliminated from the show or not. Keep watching this space for more updates.

If as per rumours Inaya is eliminated?

Most unfair decision of this season. Was blind hater of inaya still unfair. She is way better than Serial torture Keerthi and Pappu Rohit. #BiggBossTelugu #BiggBossTelugu6 — Ramkiran (@Ramkira01283120) December 10, 2022