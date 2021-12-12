Imman Annachi Eliminated From Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5

Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 is about to end in a few more weeks, and all the contestants are trying their best to entertain the audience and stay in the house. Out of the 18 contestants and two more wild card entries, eight contestants left the Bigg Boss house.

Of the remaining 12 contestants, seven of them—Imman Annachi, Niroop, Akshara, Thamarai, Ciby, Abhinay Vaddi, and Ameer—were nominated by their housemates to be eliminated from the show. However, after seeing the unofficial poll details, sources claim that Niroop, Akshara, Ciby, and Ameer are in the safe zone.

The remaining housemates—Iman Annachi, Abhinay Vaddi, and Thamarai—are in jeopardy because they received the fewest votes from Bigg Boss viewers. However, as Abhinay Vaddi, who has been in nominations since the first week, will be saved by the audience, Besides Abhinay, it is anticipated that either Thamarai or Imman will be evicted.

The latest information from industry sources is that Imman Annachi will be leaving the Bigg Boss House this weekend as only one male contestant (Abishek Raaja) has been eliminated since the start of the show. Let's watch the episode for official confirmation.