If Shamita Shetty Wins Bigg Boss 15 Winner is Fixed, Say Netizens

Bigg Boss 15 fans are not too happy with how the show has been progressing. They feel that it has become predictable and boring. The makers act biased towards certain contestants and it has left little to no doubt now that which contestants are going to be in the top 5.

This season of Bigg Boss has been rather boring. The viewers have guessed who will be in the Top 5. As for the winner, there is confusion. With the way things are right now, it might be possible that the makers will make a biased decision. Many said that the recent Weekend ka Vaar episode made no sense as Salman Khan once again supported Shamita Shetty.

Although the audience is divided on this and has said that Salman is not biased towards Shamita. Last week during the matter with Abhijeet Bichukale, the host did not speak for Shamita instead he told her that she could have stayed away from.

No matter how things are, viewers are clear with one thing that Shamita Shetty should not be the winner. She came till here is enough and going beyond the top 5 will be a bias from the makers. This is based on the votes and rankings for the past many weeks where players like Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz have been topping.