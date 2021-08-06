I Know Aravind Better Than Anyone: Divya Uruduga to Prashanth

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada is going to end this Sunday on August 8, 2021. Bigg Boss Kannada lovers would surely miss seeing their favorite contestants from next week onwards. The current season contestants like Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, Vaishnavi Gowda, Prashanth and Manju are going to bid goodbye to the show in Sunday's episode. Prashanth Sambargi could be in a happy space, as he managed to be in the top five finalists of the show. Looks like Prashanth might not be happy with Aravind and Divya Uruduga's relationship.

If you ask us, why and how. In a recent episode, Prashanth is seen talking to Divya Uruduga, he is said to be suggesting Divya Uruduga to cut off his relationship with Aravind KP. Prashanth suggested to Divya Uruduga that Aravind KP is a very possessive person about you. In the beginning of the relationship, it might look good for you, but the over possessiveness might kill you, which also might make you to ask him space. Divya Uruduga replied to Prashanth by saying that I don't agree with your words because Aravind is sensitive, I know him better than anyone.

