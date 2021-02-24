I Don't Want Vicky Donor: BB14 Contestant Rakhi Sawant Wants To Get Pregnant

Bigg Boss 14 has ended but the talks regarding it, haven't. Winner Rubina Dilaik is making many headlines and is currently the talk of the town. But the other Top 5 contestants aren’t behind. One of the most controversial and ‘entertaining’ contestants of BB14 Rakhi Sawant is back in the news.

Rakhi walked away from the competition by taking a bag containing Rs. 14 lakh. After coming out of the house, Rakhi said she has many plans but her priority is her mother. Rakhi’s mother is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

Rakhi even confessed in Bigg Boss many times that she needed money and hence is happy being part of the competition. She was glad that she could leave the house with a reasonable amount as it will help with her mother’s treatment. She posted on Instagram asking everyone to pray for her mother. “Please pray for mom, she is undergoing cancer treatment,” she wrote.

Rakhi Sawant’s time with Abhinav Shukla and her love confession to him, could attract much attention. Rakhi revealed that she is ready to embrace motherhood. She said that she wants to become a mother and would want the child to have a father.

She said that she doesn’t want just a donor. “I don’t want a Vicky Donor.” I want to get pregnant but I also want my child to have a father. My wish is for the child to experience love from both parents and not raise the kid as a single mother.

I have frozen my eggs for this purpose and hope that soon something good will happen.

Rakhi said that she is married to a businessman named Ritesh, but no one has ever seen him. She even confessed that Ritesh hasn’t accepted her as a wife, so she isn’t hopeful of having a kid with him.