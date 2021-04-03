There is no TV viewer who doesn't know about Hyper Adi. He's a familiar face among the TV audience and a household name too. He breathes life into shows with his comic timing and punch dialogues. However, at times viewers also get irrtated when Hyper Adi crosses the line which has happened on earlier occasions too.

In a recent instance, Hyper Adi resorted to double meaning statements much to the disgust of a Telugu anchor as well as viewers. In one of the shows, Hyper Adi's objectionable remarks against anchor Varsha has not gone down well with the audience. His statements have gone viral on social media and Hyper Adi has been in the line of fire over the same.

During a discussion between Hyper Adi and anchor Varsha during the show, Hyper Adi was seen passing vulgar comments on her and also body shamed her in the same vein. This has angered Telugu small screen fans who are firing Hyper Adi on social media.