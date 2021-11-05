How RJ Kajal’s Elimination Benefits Star Maa: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu 5: RJ Kajal is one of the strongest contestants in the house. However, she is not generating good content for the viewers. She is able to survive in the house as she wasn’t nominated for the past few weeks. Now, she is into nominations but unable to garner votes from fans and show lovers.

There is a strong buzz on social media confirming RJ Kajal's elimination from the Bigg Boss house. Kajal’s elimination will surely benefit the show organisers. Do you know this? RJ Kajal has a beautiful voice. She gives voice-over to the popular daily soap Janaki Kalaganaledu among others. Ever since she stepped into the house, the show lovers are missing Kajal’s voice in the serial. The serial TRPs have also reportedly dipped due to the poor voiceover lent by another person. Star Maa might eliminate Kajal as it is going to benefit the Janaki serials. Let’s wait and watch how far this prediction will come true.