How Much Was Kanmani Paid For Hosting Bigg Boss Kannada 8?

Kannada Bigg Boss which is being hosted by Sudeep has become the talk of the town on social media. It’s very hard to tell, but, there’s no way to skip, only one final episode is left for tonight which is all set to air at 7: 30 pm.

The makers have planned something big for tonight's episode. We are hearing several reports that Sudeep’s voice not will be heard in tonight’s episode. If you may observe, Sudeep hasn’t hosted many episodes due to illness. Show organizers have replaced Kanmani in Sudeep’s place and she seem to be RJ Shraddha. Kanmani is said to have hosted more episodes than host Sudeep, people are talking about Kanmani’s remuneration on social media.

We don’t know how much she is getting paid for each episode or for the whole show. Murmurs are doing the rounds, Kanmani is getting a hefty price for coming as a special host to the show. Earlier, Kanmani was promised decent pay but after the first episode, Bigg Boss fans have appreciated her skills and Sudeep can’t adjust his time, as he is still not doing well.

After Kanmani gathered appreciation from all quarters, Kanmani is said to be demand her pay to show organizers. Now, the whole Bigg Boss is revolving around Kanmani, she is drawing a good price as a special host. We wouldn’t be surprised, if Kanmani comes as a host for a new season. There’s no accurate figure, How Kanmani is getting paid for Bigg Boss Kannada 8. We will surely keep you posted as soon we hear from our sources.