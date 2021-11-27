How Much is Rakhi Sawant Earning from Husband's Wild Card Entry into Bigg Boss House

With each passing, Bigg Boss 15 is turning interesting and exciting for the viewers. Rakhi Sawant had participated in Bigg Boss 14. Yes, she was among the top five finalists in the last season of Bigg Boss.

Now, she has grabbed a chance to enter Bigg Boss 15. It is worth mentioning here that Rakhi Sawant entered the house with her husband, Ritesh.

It is known that during the last season of Bigg Boss, Rakhi was trolled for talking about her husband while not revealing who he is. Now, in this show, she has shut her detractors by finally breaking the suspense and showing to the world who she is married to.

The world got a first glimpse of her husband on national television, thanks to Bigg Boss 15. Rakhi, along with two other wildcard entries, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai entered the house to challenge the housemates.

Rumors are flying thick and fast that Rakhi Sawant is reportedly charging double remuneration when compared to what she was paid in the previous season. Yes, Rakhi Sawant is getting a fancy pay cheque to be part of the show, it is learned. However, the exact figures of Rakhi Sawant's Bigg Boss 15 earnings is yet to be known.