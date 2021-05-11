How Much Loss Will Sudeep Suffer After Bigg Boss Cancellation

Kichcha Sudeep is one of the finest actors in the South film industry. He has a huge fan base in different parts of the country apart from Karnataka. Sudeep became close to Telugu audience with Rajamouli’s ‘Eega’. He left everyone in awe with his stellar performance in ‘Eega. After turning out to be a successful actor in Telugu and Kannada, after that, Sudeep donned the hat of host a few years ago. Yes, Sudeep has been hosting Kannada Bigg Boss Kannada since season 1 and now, the makers are running the eighth season. Sudeep is ultimately one of the reasons for the show to become a huge success.

Looks like, this year Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 didn’t go as planned, the show makers are cancelling it because of the lockdown in Karnataka state. They are arranging for the contestants to leave to their respective houses safely. Currently, they are now lodged in a hotel until the completion of the final episode.

It is being speculated that show makers are not going to pay the contestants for the rest of the four weeks as they won't be in the game anymore in the house. The makers are also planning to do the same with the host Sudeep. Sudeep might also have a pay cut from Colors Kannada. He is likely to suffer a huge loss for the sudden suspension of the show.

He had hosted only five episodes and the show makers would be paying a decent price, but not a fancy amount, which Sudeep used to get for the previous seasons. There is no accurate figure about Sudeep’s remuneration to calculate the loss he might incur for the show's cancellation.