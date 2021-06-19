How Much is Janaki Kalaganaledu Actress Raashi Paid Per Episode?

Raashi is a now very familiar actress to Telugu audience. She entered the entertainment industry as a child artist and has gained a lot of fans with her performance and beauty. At one point, Raashi had become the most sought after actress after Sridevi and Meena. Her fate changed after she acted in ‘Subhakankshalu’ in 1997 with Jagapathi Babu.

Later, she paired up with star heroes like Balakrishna, Pawan Kalyan and Srikanth and acted in many films. Raashi was also seen in Nijam directed by Teja. She was seen as an antagonist and faced criticism from the audience. However, she quit acting in movies after she got married.

Now, recently, Raashi started her second innings and came closer to the Telugu audience via a television serial. She has been plays the strict mother-in-law Jnanamba in Janaki Kalaganaledu which is being aired on Star Maa. This daily soap stands among Top 5 in the TRP rating. It is learned that the viewers impressed with Jnanamba’s character.

Raashi is being termed as the Shivagami of TV after the serial. And as per sources, Raashi is getting a huge remuneration for this serial. Rumours are that the actress is charging Rs 1 lakh per week in view of her craze. However, there are also rumours that Raashi decided to act in serials due to financial difficulties which she has denied.