How Much Does Each BBK8 Finalist Get As Prize Money

Curtains will come down today on the most watched Kannada TV reality show, Bigg Boss season 8. The winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8 will be rewarded with a cash prize along with a trophy.

Going by the previous seasons, the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada would be rewarded with a whopping amount of Rs 50 lakhs. Now for this season, there will be no change in the prize money. It is known that Aravind KP has already won Rs 2 lakhs for successfully completing the final week's tasks. But sometimes sponsors decide to give money to some contestants. We have to see if that happens in the grand finale tonight.

Nevertheless, the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 will take home an amount slightly lower than 50 lakhs (after tax deduction), along with the trophy.

The grand finale episode will be aired on Colors Kannada channel today at 6 pm. BBK viewers are curious to know who will earn the Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 title. There is stiff competition between Aravind KP and Manju Pavagada because the gap between them in terms of votes is narrow. Speculation is also rife that Manju Pavagada will win the trophy as Sudeep mentioned that Aravind KP's performance was not good in the second innings in the episode yesterday. Anyway, the winner will be declared based on the votes, so it is unpredictable. Who do you think will bag the Rs 50 lakh cash prize. Let us know in the comments.