How Much Did Sohel Earn For Stepping Out Of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Race

Dec 20, 2020, 17:37 IST
- Sakshi Post

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is just a few hours away from its culmination. The 104 days of stiff competition and drama is all going to come to an end.  And the ex-housemates have geared up for their performances for the finale. Right from Mehboob, Gangavva, Noel and Lasya all are ready for the grand finale except Devi Nagavalli as she gave miss to the finale episode due to work commitments.

Bigg Boss fans have high hopes on Abhijeet as he will win this season. Everyone are eagerly waiting on who is going to be crowned as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu season 4. If reports are to be believed, after entering the top three, Sohel is out of the show. He chose a money briefcase of Rs 25 lakh over the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 trophy. Nagarjuna is believed to have asked housemates that they had to make a choice between prize money and trophy.

The three contestants were asked to stand in front of a buzzer and whoever pressed it first got the chance to win Rs 25 lakh. Sohel pressed the buzzer and decides to take the money. His decision, however, proved to be wise as he received lesser votes than Abhijeet. But, Sohel could wait for a while as he had many chances to become runner up of this season.Probably, Sohel might have did it for his dearest friend Akhil Sarthak. Sohel gives a lot of value to his friends than money. Likewise, Akhil is all set to become runner-up of this season. Netizens hail Sohel for taking the wise decision at the last minute in quitting the show by taking the cash. If you don’t believe us, take a look at the tweets:

