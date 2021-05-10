How Much Did Colors Kannada Save by Suspending Bigg Boss Season 8?

Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep’s TV reality show Bigg Boss Kannada season-8 ie being aired on Colors Kannada over the last couple of weeks now. The channel has officially announced that they will be suspending the show owing to the pandemic conditions in the state and also in compliance of the COVID protocols laid down by the Karnataka government.

The show organizers seemed to have have broken the news to the contestants in the house about winding up the show as all the contestants in the house were appeared upset. They have no choice but to leave the house after performing well in the all the tasks assigned by the Bigg Boss.

A few BBK8 contestants must also be heartbroken on not being able to fulfill their dreams. The pandemic threat shattered all their hopes because if the show had progressed as expected till the finals, the contestants in the Kannada Bigg Boss house would have gained some fame and name.

It's another matter that contestants of season 8 have earned a good following thanks to their stint in the house. However, making it to the top 5 finalists is another feeling altogether. Grabbing Bigg Boss winner of runner-up trophy really is a big deal that gives contestants a chance to get opportunities to work in films or serials. Unfortunately, it was tough luck for them.

Now, the buzz on social media is about how much Colors Kannada will save from Bigg Boss Kannada 8 after the sudden suspension. As per our calculations, there are 12 contestants in the house. They won’t be paid for the last four week's earnings as mentioned in the contract as they wouldn’t be playing the game anymore. The show organisers usually pay the contestants on a weekly basis and the show runners would definitely have saved some fancy amount due to the show cancellation. On the other hand, Sudeep hosted only five to six episodes. He was not to be seen in the house over the last few weeks owing to his ill health. So, Colors Kannada would have even saved on the host remuneration. There’s no accurate figure, how much they would have saved, but they saved some fancy because of the sudden suspension of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8.

