How Much Did Bigg Boss OTT Winner Divya Agarwal Get As Prize Money?

For the first time, Bigg Boss makers decided to go for digital format as most of the viewers got used to the platform, thanks to the pandemic.

After two months of the digital format, Bigg Boss makers, Colors is gearing up for fifteenth season which will go live sometime in October.

Our beloved Bollywood actor Salman Khan is going to host the show like previous seasons. Before that, people were curious to know who would be the winner of Bigg Boss OTT which was streaming on Voot.

If you rooted for Divya Agarwal to win Bigg Boss OTT, your prayers have been answered.



Not only has she won the show but also got a chance to enter Bigg Boss 15 for which she participated in the OTT format in the first place.

Guess how much did Divya Agarwal earn from Bigg Boss OTT? Well, she walked away with the winner's trophy and prize money of Rs 25 lakhs.

Divya Agarwal was never the favourite of host Karan Johar. Her journey in the Bigg Boss OTT House spanning six weeks was a roller coaster ride with broken connections with contestants and lectures from KJO. However, she fought against odds to emerge winner and netizens are thrilled.

Do you think Divya really deserved to win the show? Let us know in the comments section below.