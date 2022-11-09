How Much is Colors Paying BB16 Contestants Remuneration

Bigg Boss Hindi never misses being in the headlines. The current season of Bigg Boss 16 is getting good viewership from all quarters. We can't imagine Bigg Boss Hindi without Salman Khan.

He has been hosting the show for the past couple of years. Bigg Boss 16 premiered on October 1 with 16 contestants.

Here is a list of contestants and their remunerations

Sumbul Touqueer-Rs 12 lakhs

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia-Rs 8 lakhs

Manya Singh- Rs 9 lakh

Tina Datt: Rs 9 lacs

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary- Rs 5 lacs

Ankit Gupta- Rs 6 lacs

Soundarya Sharma-Rs 4 lacs

Sajid Khan-Rs 5 lacs