How Much is Colors Paying BB16 Contestants Remuneration
Bigg Boss Hindi never misses being in the headlines. The current season of Bigg Boss 16 is getting good viewership from all quarters. We can't imagine Bigg Boss Hindi without Salman Khan.
He has been hosting the show for the past couple of years. Bigg Boss 16 premiered on October 1 with 16 contestants.
Here is a list of contestants and their remunerations
Sumbul Touqueer-Rs 12 lakhs
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia-Rs 8 lakhs
Manya Singh- Rs 9 lakh
Tina Datt: Rs 9 lacs
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary- Rs 5 lacs
Ankit Gupta- Rs 6 lacs
Soundarya Sharma-Rs 4 lacs
Sajid Khan-Rs 5 lacs