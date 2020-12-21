How Ariyana Miscalculated People's Verdict And Lost Money

The final episode of Bigg Boss4 marked the closure of the reality show, hosted by Nagarjuna. The Bigg Boss Telugu 4 grand finale on Sunday was an extravagant evening filled with spectacular performances by Mehreen, SS Thaman and Pranitha Subhash ,followed by an entertainment extravaganza.

The popular television reality show finally crowned its fourth season winner and who was none other Abijeet. After several gruelling weeks inside the Bigg Boss House, top five contestants-Abijeet, Akhil, Sohel, Ariyana and Harika were fighting it out for the top title. However, Ariyana and Harika were eliminated from the house paving the way for the top three contestants,of whom Harika was the first to be eliminated.

During the show Praneetha Subhash was sent into the Bigg Boss House to negotiate a deal with the remaining four.

She offered Rs 10 lakhs for them to quit the show and leave. She also advised them and asked them to think about their families. But the contestants refused to take the offer and said that the audience's votes were more important for them than money and did not take up the offer.

With this, the actress left the House with the suitcase. But later King Nag announced that Ariyana was eliminated. Shocked by this, Ariyana stood still for a moment. Then she came on stage and said that on one hand she was sad that she had to leave the contest, but on the other hand she was happy to have earned the love of the audience.

After staying fifteen weeks in the House she was happy to leave with a good name for herself, Ariyana Glory said. While talking to her Nagarjunasaid that she had lost a lot of weight during the show. To which Ariyana gave a cheeky reply saying that nobody was there to feed her after Avinash left the

As for Ariyana, netizens hailed her as a fighter. Even as the whole house stood united against her, she never cowered or broke down. She overcame every problem she faced and became even stronger. Ariyana competed on par with boys in all the tasks. When she was selected as the captain, the rest of the members called her out for behaving strictly. With this, the House members named her as the worst captain this season. However, it was heartening to see Nagarjuna describing her as the best captain in the House.

Ram Gopal Varma says Ariyana 'truly deserving' in Bigg Boss

Ariyana has a huge fan following and one among them is our maverick director Ram Gopal Varma. RGV had also shared a tweet asking people to vote for her and that she was a true winner.

Abijeet Duddala won the fourth season of Bigg Boss4 Telugu. He took home the winner’s trophy and prize money of Rs 25 lakh. The fourth season, hosted by Nagarjuna, premiered on September 6 with Surya Kiran, Monal Gajjar, Abijeet Duddala, Lasya Manjunath, Sujatha, Ariyana Glory, Syed Sohel Ryan, Alekhya Harika, Devi Nagavalli, Mehaboob Shaikh, Amma Rajasekhar, Karate Kalyani, Noel Sean, Divi Vadthya, Akhil Sarthak and Gangavva as contestants. The 4th season was conducted in Annapurna studios amid the COVID-19 outbreak, but with all protocols in place and the finale ended on December 20, 2020.