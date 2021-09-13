Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is making all the loud noises on social media. Thanks to the contestants in the house, their performance in the house is making the audience talk about about them on social media.

Every Bigg Boss fan supporting their own favorite person on all social media platforms. For the unversed, last night, Bigg Boss saw the first elimination episode. Nagarjuna showed the door to Sarayu, who rose to fame with the series called 'Seven Arts'. Apart from her elimination, there was an interesting task in the house.

It was a ramp walk for all the contestants. Bigg Boss host Nagarjuna told all the contestants to split into Jodis before going on the ramp. Looking at all the contestants' performances on the ramp, Bigg Boss viewers seem to have chosen the hot jodis in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house.

And if you are wondering who that might be, read on. The hottest jodi contestants are none other than Hamida and Anchor Ravi, they are being dubbed as one of the best jodis who did the ramp walk in last night's episode.

The other pair is Sreeram Chandra and Siri Hanmanth. These four contestants stole the limelight-- be it with their attire or looks. Do you all agree with this choice of jodi? Let us know in the comments section below.