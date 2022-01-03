Hot Contestants Jodi to Enter Bigg Boss Telugu OTT

Bigg Boss Telugu OTT is all set to begin by next month. While Akkineni Nagarjuna is going to host Bigg Boss OTT. The latest news doing the rounds is that the show organizers are planning to approach a few former contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu OTT.

Murmurs are doing the rounds that Bigg Boss makers have approached Akhil Sarthak to participate in Bigg Boss Telugu OTT. Akhil is said to have agreed to be a part of the show.

It is being speculated that Monal Gajjar might also enter Bigg Boss Telugu OTT along with Akhil as they are the hottest coupe on social media. How much Akhil is going to charge to get locked up in the house for the second time is yet to be seen.