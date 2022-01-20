Hitler Gaari Pellam on Zee Telugu to End, Check Last Episode Date

Popular Telugu daily serial 'Hitler Gaari Pellam' featuring Nirupam Paritala, Gomathi Priya, will soon go off-air. With the show coming to an end two other popular shows Gundamma Katha and Oohalu Gusa Gusalade in the afternoon time slot will be extended.

The daily soap, which was launched on August 17, 2020, is likely to conclude on January 22 (Saturday).

'Hitler Gaari Pellam' had Nirupam playing the role of Abhinav Jagarlamudi aka AJ, Gomathi Priya as Bhanumathi in the leads. The series is an official remake of Zee TV series Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. While AJ is a serious person, Bhanumathi plays his happy-go-lucky ideal wife. Bhanumati, who is cheerful yet clumsy, ends up marrying AJ, a rich businessman with three sons and daughters-in-law. How Bhanu faces the challenges forms the crux of the story.

'Hitler Gaari Pellam' will complete 450 episodes till the final show date on January 22nd.

With the conclusion of Hitler Gaari Pellam has forced the Zee channel to extend Pooja Murthy and Kalki Raj starrer Gundamma Katha and Oohalu Gusa Gusalade featuring Akul Balaji and Roopa Shravan by 15 minutes each. From January 24th onwards both the shows will air for 45 minutes each.

