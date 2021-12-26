Hindi Bigg Boss Must be Renamed Bigg Bhai for Salman, Says Jr NTR

The team of the upcoming film, RRR visited Bigg Boss 15 to promote their movie. The cast Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan along with director S.S. Rajamouli made an appearance on the show. All of them together had a fun time and also celebrated host Salman Khan’s birthday in advance.

During his interaction with them, host Salman Khan spoke about Bigg Boss Telugu season 1, revealing that it was hosted by Jr NTR and that he would fly to Lonavala every week to film the episodes. Jr NTR told Salman Khan that he could only host one season and didn't know why, but he (Salman) kept hosting the show and praised the Bollywood star for doing so for the past 12 seasons.

Further sharing that now Bigg Boss has become synonym with Salman’s name, the South superstar said that it is rather Big Bhai ka show. Your name is written on Bigg Boss and you are the only one. Your work, dedication is what have brought Bigg Boss to where it is today. Nobody can match that.

The episode went on with such a fun chat between the host and the guests. Everyone had a blast. Even the contestants joined the celebration from inside the house with a special performance.

For the unversed, RRR will hit the theatres on January 7, 2022.