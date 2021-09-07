High Drama in Bigg Boss House After Siri-Lobo Ugly Spat

High Drama ensued in the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 as seen in the Tuesday promo after it was launched with much fanfare on Sunday. BBH5 hosted by actor Nagarjuna had already upped its game with the contestants getting fiercely competitive.

Blaming one another has been the hallmark of this season of Bigg Boss and the contestants have started engaging in verbals spats It is already known that Hamida and Jesse's quarrel erupted and even before that was forgotten.

Siri and Lobo got into an ugly spat as seen in the promo released on Tuesday evening. Siri is seen talking to other contestants abut Lobo and he interferes and asks her to talk directly to him if she has a problem. She talks in a careless manner and this irritates Lobo further and he tells her to mind her language, to which she counters him saying that this is how the response will be if he talks in that manner.

Lobo retorts further asking her to check her face in the mirror and she loses it and reacts violently stating that if he talked about her face she would smash his face. It appears that they would have been an interesting wordy duel between both of them and we have to see the episode as to how far it goes.

It is known that the first week's nomination took place yesterday. For the first week elimination, Shanmukh, VJ Sunny, Siri Hanumanth, Lobo, Ravi nominated others for silly reasons.