High Drama in Bigg Boss 15 As Afsana Khan Forcefully Evicted From House

One cannot deny the fact that Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 is always loaded with controversies. Each and every contestant out there is doing their best to stay in the house for a longer time by resorting to drama. Singer Afsana Khan has been in the news ever since she entered the show. Afsana garnered a lot of limelight for her altercation with Shamita Shetty.

If you have been closely following Bigg Boss 15, you would know that Afsana got into a nasty fight with her housemates Shamita Shetty.

The fight between the contestants turned ugly when Punjabi singer Afsana Khan created chaos for not being given the VIP ticket. She picked up a knife to hurt herself as she was hurt over not being chosen.

Even her friend Umar Riaz ditched her after blindly going by Karan Kundrra suggestion. Bigg Boss can eliminate any contestant at any moment if they feel contestant's performance or behavior violates house rules. Now, Bigg Boss has evicted Afsana Khan forcefully from the house. It remains to be seen whether will she will make a re-entry into the house.