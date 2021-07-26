BBK8: Why Vaishnavi Gowda, Divya Uruduga Are Out Of the Top 5

Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 is inching towards climax. Vaishnavi Gowda and Divya Uruduga are the most popular contestants of Kannada Bigg Boss season 8 or so we thought.

In last night's episode, BBK host, Kichcha Sudeep confirmed to the viewers that Bigg Boss Kannada's second innings is all set to be wrapped up soon sometime before August 15. It's time to know who will be among the top five finalists.

Kannada Bigg Boss viewers and Sudeep have their own favorites for top five finalists. What caught our attention was the buzz on social media which suggests that Vaishnavi Gowda and Divya Uruduga will not make it to the top five. No. We are not kidding!

Going by the viewers' opinion on social media, a section of the audience says that Vaishnavi and Divya Uruduga don't deserve to be among the top five finalists. BBK viewers feel that Vaishnavi is playing a safe game since the first week while Divya Uruduga hasn't displayed any individuality which is why they won't qualify for the final round of BBK8.

So If the two don't make it the top five finalists, viewers want Aravind, Manju, Prashanth, Shamanth, and Divya Suresh. It remains to be seen how far these predictions will come true in the coming days. Let's wait and watch what's in store for Vaishnavi Gowda and Divya Uruduga.