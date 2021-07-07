Here's Why Sudeep Can't Make Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga Winner Or Runner Up

Kichcha Sudeep will be a free man after July. Apart from being an actor, Sudeep donned the hat of anchor for reality show Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. It's been close to two weeks since the second innings of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 was resumed. It is likely to get wrapped up by end of July. The show organizers are yet to announce the grand finale date of Kannada Bigg Boss season 8.

The people on social media talk about the finalists for Kannada Bigg Boss season 8. Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga are the popular stars of the current season. The duo fans are discussing on social media that Aravind KP will emerge as the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss season 8, while Divya Uruduga could become the first runner-up of Kannada Bigg Boss season 8.

If you ask us, Colors Kannada may not declare the Jodi of BBK8 as a winner and runner-up. If they do it, Colors Kannada and Sudeep will receive a lot of negativity from the audience for their partial towards them.

Colors Kannada often promoting Aravind and Divya Uruduga by unleashing special promos of them to make their fans happy as well as to grab the audience towards the show. Colors Kannada might choose one among them as a winner and they might make other let go of the title with an intention not to get troll or backlash from the audience.