Here's Why Singer Revanth Can't Win Bigg Boss Telugu 6

Singer Revanth is the only popular contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu 6 right now. The show buffs have decided that Revanth would be the title winner.

If you are also thinking that Revanth would clinch the title, we have some disappointing news in store. Singer Revanth can't be the winner, as he is the Indian Idol season 9 winner. If you may recall, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Sreerama Chandra was also expected to win the title, but he slipped from the race because he had won the Indian Idol title previously.

Bigg Boss' organisers could repeat the same with Revanth. They could make Shrihan or Adi Reddy the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

