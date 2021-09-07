Here's Why Shanmukh Jaswanth Might Lose Bigg Boss Battle

Bigg Boss Telugu contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth seems to be feeling some discomfort settling down in the house. The first few days seem difficult for any contestant. A participant might find it hard to acclimatize and it takes times for him/her to live without gadgets in the house.

Last night, the first nomination process of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 took place in the house. The nominated contestants for this week's eviction included names like Ravi, Maanas, Sarayu, Kajal, Hamida and Jessie. Except for Ravi and Kajal, the chances of other nominated contestants getting eliminated this Sunday is high. Back to Shanmukh, if you are a fan of him and wondering why he could lose the Bigg Boss battle, read on to find out.

Among all the 19 contestants, Shanmukh Jaswanth has a huge fan base outside of the house. However, inside the house, he is all shy and keeps to himself. If he doesn't open up and continues to stay in his shell, then Shanmukh Jaswanth might not survive long in the house.

It is known that the show organizers will look for contestants who can provide non stop entertainment to the viewers. If any contestant fails to satisfy the show makers with his performance, then Bigg Boss can eliminate the contestant at any point. Bigg Boss is all about drama and noise and Star Maa wants to retain contestants who will create some spice in the house with their own drama.

Will Shanmukh change his game strategy in the coming days or not is yet to be seen.