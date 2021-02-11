Here's Why Rubina Dilaik May Not Become Winner Of Bigg Boss 14

Actor Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 has been hitting the headlines ever since it went on air. It has been close to three months that we are watching the reality show Bigg Boss 14. We are unable to digest that the show will end in a couple of days from now. A few of Bigg Boss 14 contestants like Rubina, Rahul, Aly and Rakhi Sawant have won millions of hearts with their performance in the show. We will miss watching them on Television after one week. The finale of Bigg Boss 14 is around the corner and all are eagerly waiting to see who will be lifting the trophy.

Netizens predict that Rubina Dilaik could become the winner of this season. Looking at her popularity and fan following on social media. She has many chances to walk away with the trophy. But, she may not become a winner of this season. We are not saying it with our own words. Some of the Rubina fans are urging everyone to vote her until she becomes winner of the show.

The buzz on social media doing the rounds that show organisers are planning Rubina to make runner-up of this season. Rubina fans are urging everyone not to spilt their votes to anyone as she is the deserving contestant to win the title. It remains to be seen whether Rubina will clinch the title of Bigg Boss 14 or not. Here's the tweet for you about Rubina could end as a runner up.