Here's Why Bigg Boss Telugu 5 TRPs Will Be Low

The buzz surrounding Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is getting bigger with each passing day Sunday. Bigg Boss makers are gearing up to launch the new season which is Bigg Boss Telugu season on September 5 at 6 PM.

Several Telugu celebrities are likely to grace the pilot episode to add some extra glamour to the show. It wouldn't be a crime if we said that Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 TRPs rating is likely to be lower when compared to the previous seasons.

Yes, what you read is right. The first and foremost reason is that the show timings are not very convenient for the viewers, as most of the audience would go to bed by 10 pm. Most of the viewers would skip the show. On the other hand, speculations have been doing the rounds over the probable contestants who would be entering the Bigg Boss house.

A few names are already confirmed and are said to be now under quarantine. Speaking about the contestants, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Ravi, Priya, RJ Kajal, Anchor Lobo, Lahari Shari, Sarayu, Maanas, VJ Sunny, and Anne Master are said to be in the confirmed contestants list for season 5.

If you look at the list, none of the contestants' name are familiar to the audience except Ravi and Shanmukh Jaswanth. Selecting new faces for the show could also turn out to be a minus point for the show to get good TRPs. Given the late timings of the show and new faces into consideration, it is likely that the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 TRPs would start off on a low note till the makers come up with interesting elements to make the show better than the previous seasons. What's your take on this?

