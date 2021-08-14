Here's Why Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Confirmed Contestants Are Saying 'Don't Believe The Rumor'

Akkineni Nagarjuna is going to be super busy as his upcoming TV reality show Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is likely to be launched next month. Yes, the show is expected to go live from September 5. The show makers are likely to unveil the promo of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 tomorrow. The show makers haven't announced any official release time of the promo.

Meanwhile, over the past few days, there have been several rumors about the probable contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Varshini, Deepika Pilla, Surekhar Vani, Lobo, Anee Master, and a few are said to be confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. The official contestants list for Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is yet to be revealed. Anchor Ravi, Shanmukh Jaswanth, and Surekhar Vani have denied rumors about participating in the popular TV reality show.

But, as per sources in the know, these celebrities are reportedly very much confirmed as contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. The reason for them denying the news is that if these confirmed contestants leak the information before they enter in the show, their contract with the show organizers could be invalid. So, as per buzz, the probable contestants may be denying the rumours so as to not violate their contract with the show makers. Now, with a majority of contestants repeatedly denying their entry into the Bigg Boss show, social media is abuzz with talks about are they, are they not.

Talking about the show, All the confirmed contestants will be heading to quarantine from August 20, 2021 onwards. They will move into the Bigg Boss Telugu sets in the first week of next month. Watch this space for all Bigg Boss Telugu 5 updates.