Here's Why Resuming of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 is Impossible

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada season-8 was ended on a grand note. Though, the show makers couldn’t announce the winner of the show, due to the sudden suspension of the show.

Rumors are flying thick and fast in telly circles that Bigg Boss Kannada season-8 is likely to continue after a couple of months. Probably, the makers could start the show in the month of September. If you are assuming the show would start in September, then, we have some news for you in our store.

If reports are to go anything by, the continuation of Bigg Boss Kannada season seem to be impossible, due to the show rules. Once the show is canceled for any reason and a gap of more than 48 hrs is given before the show could restart, and if it fails so, the show is indefinitely canceled for that season. However, clause are provided for the network to carry out spin-offs to entertain the fans and contestants as per contracts.

Looks like Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada season-8 might not restart and if they do so, then, contestants of the house knows their fan following outside of the show. They may not play the game with 100 percent efforts.

The show wouldn’t interesting to the viewers. Likewise, there’s a possibility for the show makers to start a new season instead of continuing it. However, an official confirmation regarding Bigg Boss Kannada season-8 restart is awaited. What do you think, will makers continue the show or will they called it off? Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.

