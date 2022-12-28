Here's Why Aravind KP Enters To BBK9 House

Aravind KP needs no introduction for Kannada Bigg Boss viewers. He was the first runner-up in Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. For most of the viewers, BBK8 was the favorite season because of Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga, who were entertaining the viewers thoroughly. Now, Aravind KP is back in Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house as a guest to cheer up Divya Uruduga as well as to entertain the viewers.

There was a family week in Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house. Why did Aravind KP not show up during the time of the family week? Aravind KP entering the house during the Bigg Boss Kannada finals has set tongues wagging on social media. Aravind KP could be telling Divya Uruduga about her position in the house.

If not, Aravind KP could be suggesting Divya Uruduga not quit from the final round for any lucrative offer. Aravind KP's sudden appearance at Bigg Boss Kannada house at the last minute seems to be fishy.

We are not so sure what the makers are planning for Divya Uruduga. Only time can reveal the answers. Keep watching this space for more updates.

