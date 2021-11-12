Here's When Deepthi Sunaina Might Follow Back Shanmukh Jaswanth On Instagram

Deepthi Sunaina has been in the news a lot more than before. And it is all because of her boyfriend Shanmukh Jaswanth. It is known that the two are going steady for a while now. Deepthi Sunaina and Shanmukh's upcoming web series 'Malupu' teaser has earned praises from fans.

On the other hand, Shanmukh is in Bigg Boss Telugu 5, he is missing her a lot. Now and then, Shanmukh recalls his happy moments with Deepthi Sunaina. However, recently, Deepthi unfollowed Shanmukh Jaswanth on the photo-sharing app Instagram.

Shannu fans were worried as they heard rumours of a possible break up. However, Deepthi was quick to reassure fans during an Instagram live session. She said that the two had an agreement not to follow each other for some time. However, Deepthi Sunaina did not reveal when she would start following Shanmukh Jaswanth again.

Now, grapevine has it that Deepthi Sunaina might follow Shanmukh back only after he walks out of the Bigg Boss Telugu 5. It is known that Deepthi is angry with Shannu for his closeness to Siri in the house. So, perhaps once he is out, the two will get to spend more time and Shannu will also give his explanation to her. So, Deeepthi could follow back Shannu after that.

Whatsay guys?