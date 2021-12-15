Here's Proof That Shanmukh Jaswanth Will Be Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Winner

Well, in the coming weekend we are all set to witness the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. As of now, the top five finalists right from Shanmukh to Maanas are just curious and nervous about whether they are going to win the show. The top five contestants themselves are wondering who is going to be the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

All the five contestants have garnered a huge fanbase across the country with their game on the show. Looks like Shanmukh Jaswanth has definitely made a special place in the hearts of the small screen viewers. Shanmukh was a known name even before he entered the Bigg Boss house.

Last night, Bigg Boss played Shanmukh's Bigg Boss journey video in the house. He also congratulated Shanmukh for overcoming all the hurdles to reach the finale round.

A section of the audience is not keen on Shanmukh winning Bigg Boss Telugu 5 as they think that other contestants who have reached the finals are more deserving. Bigg Boss showed a video where Shanmukh is seen giving his best in every task. But this hasn't gone down well with the viewers.

Bigg Boss viewers are not very impressed with Shannu's journey video as they say all he did was hugging and kissing in the house. Bigg Boss makers showing only Shannu's good side has upset viewers a great deal. Bigg Boss Telugu 5 viewers feel this perhaps is a hint that Shanmukh will be the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

What are your thoughts? Who do you think will win this season? Let us know in the comments.