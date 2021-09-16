Here's Proof Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Makers Are Protecting Shanmukh Jaswanth

Bigg Boss contestant Sarayu is hitting the headlines for more reasons than one. On Sunday, Sarayu was eliminated from the BB house. Yes, she was the first contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. She has been in the news ever since she stepped out of the house, thanks to her sensational comments against popular star Shanmukh Jaswanth.

For those who joined in late, Sarayu made some startling remarks against the popular BB contestant, onAriyana's Bigg Boss buzz. Since then, Shanmukh fans are badly trolling her on social media. They are also posting nasty comments against her.

Sarayu responded to the trolls saying, "I never thought of doing a video about Bigg Boss house. Two incidents made agree to this. I wanted to let the audience know what pain I went through in the house. You guys are attacking me for saying that Shanmukh is unfit to be in the Bigg Boss house. But you are not willing to see the problems I faced when I was in the house.

I thought Bigg Boss makers have telecast that particular incident which happened in the house, which is why I spoke like that on the stage. I thought you people will understand my pain. What I learned after I stepped out of the house is that they didn't telecast the episode. Yet, I don't have a problem because I have enough proof to show you all.

Here's a video posted by Sarayu, take a look at it:

After watching the video, BB viewers say that Bigg Boss makers are deliberately saving Shanmukh Jaswanth by showing other contestants in bad light, if we go by the words of Sarayu.

Only the show organizers must know why they are biased towards Shanmukh. Only time will reveal the answers.