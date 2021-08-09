Here's How Much Votes Bigg Boss Kannada Finalists Got

Bigg Boss Kannada grand finale was held last night's, as we said there weren't any chief guests for the grand finale. Manju Pavagada emerged as the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8 whereas Aravind KP was the first runner-up of the show. The show runners will decide the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8 based upon public voting.

Most of the Bigg Boss Kannada viewers thought Aravind KP will garner more votes as he had a huge fan following on social media. Though, they have voted and supported him, but he was failed to garner another two lakhs to become the winner of the show.

Have you heard the finale week voting of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 top five finalists accurate figures? According to trusted sources, Manju Pavagada winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8 has bagged 45 lakhs, while Aravind KP 43 lakhs from the fans and followers.

Here's the list of Kannada Top Five Finalists Grand Finale Votes

Manju Pavagada Winner Of Kannada Bigg Boss (45 lakhs)

Aravind KP First Runner Up Of Kannada Bigg Boss 8(43 lakhs)

Divya Uruduga Second Runner Up Of Kannada Bigg Boss 8 (33 lakhs)

Vaishanvi Gowda (11 lakhs)

Prashanth Sambargi (6 lakhs)



The makers are planning to start the new season in a couple of months from now, as they have received a lot of warmth from the audience for Bigg Boss Kannada 8.