How Much Did Star Maa Pay Sudeepa Pinky For BBT6

Here's How Much Sudeepa Earned From Bigg Boss Telugu 6

BBT6: Is there any audience who doesn't know about Bigg Boss Telugu? Obviously, the answer will be a big 'No'. It is one of the most popular reality shows on the Telugu small screen. The current season of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 had only a few familiar faces.

One among them is Sudeepa aka Pinky, became a household name after her appearance in Venkatesh's Nuvvu Naaku Nachav.

Pinky played a child artist role in the film. Sudeepa has massive fan following in Telugu states. They were supporting Sudeepa since she stepped into the house.

In Yesterday's episode, Sudeepa was evicted from the Bigg Boss house by BBT6 host Akkineni Nagarjuna as she couldn't garner enough votes from the viewers despite Sudeepa being a popular contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu 6. However, we hear that the actress also reportedly got huge remuneration from the show organisers.

Sudeepa was paid Rs 50k per week and the total earnings for six weeks is said to be Rs 3 lakhs plus. These are just estimated figures based on social media talk. However, Sudeepa can only reveal her accurate earnings from the show. Watch this space for more updates.