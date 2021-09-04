Here's How Long Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Will Run For

The wait is finally over! Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 5 will hit the small screens from tomorrow on star maa channel. Any season of Bigg Boss Telugu will be able to grab enough eyeballs as the show has a significant fan following in telugu states. Bigg Boss viewers of the show are quite excited to know who will get locked inside the house in Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 house.

Besides, the makers of the show are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the upcoming season attracts the viewers. Now, just one day left for the show to go live. All eyes are on Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants.

Amidst all these, people perhaps forgot to notice that the show makers haven’t announced for how many days are they going to run the show. Star Maa has released two promos of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 but they haven’t officially announced for how long they are going to run the show. Now, how long do you think will be the duration of the show?

There’s news on social media doing the rounds that Big Boss Telugu season 5 could run approximately for 70 days like season 1 which was hosted by Jr NTR. However, as per sources, we know that the show would run for 108 days. So Bigg Boss Telugu 5 would likely conclude around Christmas and the contestants could ring the new year in a place of their choice after exit from the house.

However, should there be a third wave then the show could be suspended like Kannada Bigg Boss on Colors and then resumed. But now, in the current scenario this may not happen as most people have been vaccinated. So, If everything goes well, the makers could continue the show for over 100 days.

So, are you excited about watching the most awaited TV reality show? Stay tuned to Sakshipost if you don't want to miss any updates from the house of Telugu Bigg Boss.