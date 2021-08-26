Here's How Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Winner Will Be Chosen

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is all set to get started in the first week of September 5, 2021. The promo with the official release date of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is expected to be out in two to three days. It is worth mentioning here that the show makers Star Maa has finalised the list of participants for Bigg Boss Telugu. The contestants have now moved to posh hotels in Hyderabad like Park Hyatt and Ramoji Film City as a part of COVID protocol.

All the confirmed contestants who will make their appearance on Bigg Boss Telugu 5 are likely to hand over their phones to the show makers a day before the pilot episode. Yes, next Saturday (Sept 4), all the Bigg Boss 5 Telugu contestants will be letting go off their phones before they enter the Bigg Boss house.

Now, till now, Bigg Boss Telugu winner would be decided based on public voting. We all know that a contestant's survival in the house largely depends on his popularity on social media. The number of votes he garners from the viewers will decide his fate and period of stay inside the glass house.

However, In the last two seasons, Bigg Boss contestants are making enough preparations before entering the show. Several celebrities have a huge fan following on social media. But that is hardly enough to get them to the finale. It is known that not ever fan is a Bigg Boss addict. So, as next step, contestants form social media teams so they stay in the news till the duration of their stint inside the house.

So far, there's been no official confirmation about contestants hiring PR teams to promote them extensively on social media and ensure votes for them. In earlier seasons, Deepthi Nallamuthi, Kaushal Manda are said to have hired PR teams to ensure maximum votes to escape elimination. Also, there's no rule made by the show makers that prevent contestants from hiring PR teams. So there's every chance of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contesatnts to arrange for PRs for votes.

Now, the big question is will the winner of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu be decided by way of votes garnered by the contestants or their popularity on social media? Let's see what happens.

Sakshi Post will bring you minute by minute update of all that's gonna happen inside the Telugu Bigg Boss house. Excited much? Stay tuned!