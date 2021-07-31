Here's How Aravind KP Overtakes Manju Pavagada: Deets Inside

Curtains are going to come down on Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 next weekend. Before that, we have another weekend and it just started today. Yes it's saturday and that time of the week when Sudeep comes back on the show to woo BBK viewers with his charm. If you are thinking, Sudeep will lecture contestants as usual in the episode tonight, you are mistaken.

For all you know, BBK host Kichcha Sudeep may not say anything to the contestants, as it is going to be a pre-finale episode in the house. Sudeep may ask housemates to choose who deserves to be in the top five. For those who joined in late to the story, all the BBK contestants have been nominated for this week's elimination except Divya Uruduga, who was the captain of the house for the second time.

Generally, the Bigg Boss voting lines are closed by Friday night, so the makers can decide who to eliminate from the show. Looks like the show makers have changed this week's strategy, they have extended the voting lines time till Saturday 9 A.M. Buzz is doing the rounds that Aravind KP has garnered huge votes from his fans and BBK viewers.

Manju Pavagada is a big competitor to Aravind KP, people are predicting he would be the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. Going by the pre-finale episode, Aravind KP is said to have bagged the highest votes, as per the buzz. It remains to be seen who will emerge as the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8.