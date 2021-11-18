Here Are The Most Viewed Shows on Netflix

Netflix is the most popular OTT platform that is entertaining the audience with new and interesting web series. People across the world are addicted to Netflix a lot in the COVID pandemic period only. Netflix also came up with a unique web series that changed the audience choice completely. And there is a sizable fan base for Korean dramas on Netflix. The Korean sensation series "Squid Game" is getting a huge response across the world.

As we all know, Netflix always takes the top 10 trending series, and now Squid Game is one of the top 10 series. The first season had 1.6 billion hours viewed within the first 28 days of its release. And "Red Notice" is currently Netflix's most popular film. The title is now held by the 2018 Sandra Bullock thriller 'Bird Box,' which has received 282 million hours of viewership. 'Red Notice,' starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds, has been seen for 148.7 million hours internationally since its November 12 launch on Netflix, according to the streaming service's new statistics. Season three of 'Narcos: Mexico' was the most popular series in the previous week, with 50.3 million hours seen.