Here’s Why Sudeep Will Lash At Aravind KP, Not Nidhi

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada is one of the most-watched shows on the small screen. Celebs come from different fields to take part in the game because the show will change the fate of stars who take part in it. Sometimes, the host and show makers will have their own favorite contestants in the house.

Last night, contestants Aravind and Nidhi had a clash over a task. Aravind was very rude to Nidhi and she also spoke badly about Aravind KP on national television. Aravind fans are urging Sudeep to do justice for their idol. Apparently, Sudeep may not give lectures or point out Nidhi mistakes because she’s the favorite contestant of show makers and Sudeep, that’s why she is able to get screen space every weekend. People are widely discussing on social media that Sudeep will surely lash at Aravind but not on Nidhi Subbaiah.

It’s too early to talk to whom Sudeep is going to address his sermons, but if the host doesn’t say anything to Nidhi, then Sudeep might receive a lot of flak from Aravind fans. Let’s wait and see how the weekend episode is going to shape up for us.