Here’s Why Rajeev Hanu Got Eliminated From Bigg Boss House!

Kicha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss is making the headlines for all right reasons. The show is receiving a mixed response from all quarters. We are all set to witness another elimination in tonights episode and he/ she will be the eighth contestants leaving the house of this season.

The buzz on social media suggests that Rajeev has been eliminated from the house. So, far there’s no official confirmation where he has really eliminated from the show. Some of his fans are deeply hurt with Rajeev’s eviction.

There are guessing the reason for his elimination and they seem to be saying that If Rajeev wasn’t married and if had affair inside the house. He would have been safe in the house.

Do you think, is this could be the reason for Rajeev’s elimination or is he bagged lesser votes for his eviction? Which would be the right reason for his eviction. Do let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.