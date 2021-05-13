Here’s Why Divya Uruduga Is More Popular Than Aravind KP in BBK8

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada 8, Still, the show continues to be in the news. Last night, the show was ended owing to the pandemic situation. Sudeep and Kanmani made the audience glued to their seats. It was an emotional episode for the audience and contestants, as they will be missing the show.

Rumors are doing the rounds, Colors Kannada are likely to resume the show with the same contestants, once things fall in place. Probably, they could re-start Bigg Boss Kannada season -8 in September. However, an official confirmation regarding the show's new date is awaited.

Divya Uruduga and Aravind KP are the most popular strong contestants in the house. After stepping into the show, Divya Uruduga and Aravind KP developed feelings for each other. In fact, they like each other a lot.

When Divya Uruduga left for the treatment in midst of the show. Audience and show makers have seen Aravind’s pain in the show, how badly he is missing her. They became extremely popular across Karnataka for their bond in the house.

Latest news we hear is Divya Uruduga is a more popular star than Aravind KP. Yes, what you read is right! The buzz on social media indicates that Divya Uruduga followers were increased around one lakh change in just last 30 days. While coming to Aravind, he got followed by 60k in the last 30 days. Many of the show lovers have followed Divya Uruduga than Aravind KP. Likewise, she could be the more popular contestant in the house than Aravind KP.

Here’s the tweet made by one user. Take a look it